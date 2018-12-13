Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For December 13, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2018 4:11am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For December 13, 2018

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $861.48 million.
  • Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRED) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
  • Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE: LEE) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $2.43 billion.
  • Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $34.76 billion.
  • Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: GTIM) is expected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • Cherokee Inc. (NASDAQ: CHKE) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $6.50 million.
  • DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) is projected to post earnings for its third quarter.
  • LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ: LRAD) is estimated to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • Civitas Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) is expected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTC: PURE) is projected to post earnings for its first quarter.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

