Earnings Scheduled For December 13, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $861.48 million.
- Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRED) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
- Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE: LEE) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $2.43 billion.
- Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $34.76 billion.
- Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: GTIM) is expected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Cherokee Inc. (NASDAQ: CHKE) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $6.50 million.
- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) is projected to post earnings for its third quarter.
- LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ: LRAD) is estimated to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Civitas Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) is expected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
- PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTC: PURE) is projected to post earnings for its first quarter.
