8 Stocks To Watch For December 12, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) to post quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $829.10 million after the closing bell. Tailored Brands shares fell 0.5 percent to $19.74 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: TLRD) to post quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $829.10 million after the closing bell. Tailored Brands shares fell 0.5 percent to $19.74 in after-hours trading. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter. Comps were down 1.3 percent in the quarter and the company reaffirmed FY18 comps guidance down in the low single digit range. Dave & Buster’s shares dipped 15.15 percent to $43.30 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: PLAY) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter. Comps were down 1.3 percent in the quarter and the company reaffirmed FY18 comps guidance down in the low single digit range. Dave & Buster’s shares dipped 15.15 percent to $43.30 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $101.68 million before the opening bell. Vera Bradley shares dropped 2.75 percent to $9.90 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: VRA) to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $101.68 million before the opening bell. Vera Bradley shares dropped 2.75 percent to $9.90 in after-hours trading. Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ: TOCA) reported a 3 million share common stock offering. Tocagen shares dropped 4.84 percent to $12.20 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor