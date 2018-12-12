8 Stocks To Watch For December 12, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) to post quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $829.10 million after the closing bell. Tailored Brands shares fell 0.5 percent to $19.74 in after-hours trading.
- Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter. Comps were down 1.3 percent in the quarter and the company reaffirmed FY18 comps guidance down in the low single digit range. Dave & Buster’s shares dipped 15.15 percent to $43.30 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $101.68 million before the opening bell. Vera Bradley shares dropped 2.75 percent to $9.90 in after-hours trading.
- Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ: TOCA) reported a 3 million share common stock offering. Tocagen shares dropped 4.84 percent to $12.20 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the closing bell, Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $242.45 million. Oxford Industries shares gained 0.67 percent to close at $73.92 on Tuesday.
- American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) reported in-line earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company issued weak fourth-quarter earnings guidance. American Eagle shares dropped 4.89 percent to $18.10 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) to have earned $1.48 per share on revenue of $561.99 million in the latest quarter. Nordson will release earnings after the markets close. Nordson shares fell 0.07 percent to $110.60 in after-hours trading.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) reported an offering of 12 million shares of common stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares tumbled 11.18 percent to $4.53 in the after-hours trading session.
