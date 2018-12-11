8 Stocks To Watch For December 11, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $791.87 million before the opening bell. DSW shares gained 1.38 percent to $23.45 in pre-market trading.
- Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASNA) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Monday. Ascena Retail shares jumped 12.82 percent to $3.08 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts are expecting American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) to have earned $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion in the latest quarter. American Eagle will release earnings after the markets close. American Eagle shares declined 0.61 percent to $19.40 in pre-market trading.
- Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter. The company cut FY19 comps guidance for fuel segment from 1.5-3 percent growth to down 1 percent to up 0.5 percent. Casey’s shares dropped 6.75 percent to $111.60 in pre-market trading.
- Before the markets open, Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $95.06 million. Francesca's shares dropped 2.78 percent to $1.75 in pre-market trading.
- CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) lowered its forecast for the third quarter and reported a $20 million buyback plan. CalAmp shares dipped 9.24 percent to $15.42 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $272.65 million after the closing bell. Dave & Buster's shares slipped 0.34 percent to $52.31 in pre-market trading.
- Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RARX) reported a $100 million common stock offering. Ra Pharmaceuticals shares fell 3.46 percent to $17.01 in the pre-market trading session.
