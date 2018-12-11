Earnings Scheduled For December 11, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $95.06 million.
- DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $791.87 million.
- Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ: DEST) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
- Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SMMT) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $272.65 million.
- American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
- Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: PHX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $11.18 million.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $8.00 million.
- Zedge, Inc. (NYSE: ZDGE) is expected to post earnings for its first quarter.
- Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $100.00 thousand.
- Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL) is projected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
- INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ: INTL) is estimated to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL) is expected to post earnings for its third quarter.
