7 Stocks To Watch For December 7, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion before the opening bell. Big Lots shares fell 0.79 percent to $39.98 in after-hours trading.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Broadcom shares surged 5.17 percent to $238.99 in the after-hours trading session.

United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ: UNFI) reported downbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. United Natural Foods shares dipped 7.75 percent to $18.20 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) to report quarterly loss at $2.46 per share on revenue of $234.47 million before the opening bell. Vail Resorts shares dropped 0.87 percent to $269.40 in after-hours trading.

