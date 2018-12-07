7 Stocks To Watch For December 7, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion before the opening bell. Big Lots shares fell 0.79 percent to $39.98 in after-hours trading.
- Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Broadcom shares surged 5.17 percent to $238.99 in the after-hours trading session.
- United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ: UNFI) reported downbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. United Natural Foods shares dipped 7.75 percent to $18.20 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) to report quarterly loss at $2.46 per share on revenue of $234.47 million before the opening bell. Vail Resorts shares dropped 0.87 percent to $269.40 in after-hours trading.
- Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ: VIVE) reported an offering of common shares. No size of the offering was disclosed. Viveve Medical shares dipped 10.22 percent to $1.67 in after-hours trading.
- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, but issued weak fourth-quarter sales guidance. Zumiez shares dropped 6.54 percent to $18.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ: AOBC) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. American Outdoor Brands shares climbed 15.4 percent to $14.09 in the after-hours trading session.
