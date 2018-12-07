Earnings Scheduled For December 7, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.46 per share on revenue of $234.47 million.
- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
- Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: JOUT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $94.90 million.
- Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE: JP) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
- IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IESC) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC) is estimated to post earnings for its first quarter.
