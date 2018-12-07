Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For December 7, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2018 4:24am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For December 7, 2018

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.46 per share on revenue of $234.47 million.
  • Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
  • Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: JOUT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $94.90 million.
  • Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE: JP) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
  • IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IESC) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC) is estimated to post earnings for its first quarter.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IESC + BIG)

8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 19, 2018
A Peek Into The Markets: Dow Futures Fall Over 100 Points
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

7 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session