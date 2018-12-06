10 Stocks To Watch For December 6, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $27.69 billion before the opening bell. Kroger shares fell 0.49 percent to $28.50 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: KR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $27.69 billion before the opening bell. Kroger shares fell 0.49 percent to $28.50 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) to post quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $737.45 million after the closing bell. Lululemon shares rose 0.51 percent to $134.30 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: LULU) to post quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $737.45 million after the closing bell. Lululemon shares rose 0.51 percent to $134.30 in after-hours trading. Before the markets open, Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion. Thor Industries shares gained 1.07 percent to $65.00 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: THO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion. Thor Industries shares gained 1.07 percent to $65.00 in after-hours trading. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Tuesday. Marvell Technology shares jumped 4.84 percent to $16.25 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: MRVL) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Tuesday. Marvell Technology shares jumped 4.84 percent to $16.25 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) to have earned $1.81 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion in the latest quarter. G-III Apparel will release earnings before the markets open. G-III Apparel shares rose 0.03 percent to $40.77 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor