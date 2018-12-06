10 Stocks To Watch For December 6, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $27.69 billion before the opening bell. Kroger shares fell 0.49 percent to $28.50 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) to post quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $737.45 million after the closing bell. Lululemon shares rose 0.51 percent to $134.30 in after-hours trading.
- Before the markets open, Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion. Thor Industries shares gained 1.07 percent to $65.00 in after-hours trading.
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Tuesday. Marvell Technology shares jumped 4.84 percent to $16.25 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) to have earned $1.81 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion in the latest quarter. G-III Apparel will release earnings before the markets open. G-III Apparel shares rose 0.03 percent to $40.77 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Wall Street expects Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) to post quarterly earnings at $5.58 per share on revenue of $5.39 billion after the closing bell. Broadcom shares dropped 4.14 percent to close at $232.04 on Tuesday.
- After the markets close, United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $2.70 billion. United Natural Foods shares dropped 0.05 percent to $20.31 in after-hours trading.
- Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE: GWRE) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, but issued weak second-quarter guidance. Guidewire Software shares dipped 7.2 percent to $83.26 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) to report quarterly loss at $1.08 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion before the opening bell. Signet shares fell 0.06 percent to $50.00 in after-hours trading.
- After the closing bell, Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty shares gained 0.3 percent to $292.00 in after-hours trading.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.