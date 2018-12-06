Earnings Scheduled For December 6, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.
- Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.
- Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $305.31 million.
- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $27.69 billion.
- G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
- Korn/Ferry International (NYSE: KFY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $482.52 million.
- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.08 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $712.38 million.
- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $328.52 million.
- The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $516.60 million.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $265.38 million.
- The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.
- Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $269.57 million.
- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE: FGP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $348.18 million.
- The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.93 per share on revenue of $139.80 million.
- Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ: HOFT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $170.95 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $737.45 million.
- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $5.58 per share on revenue of $5.39 billion.
- Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.
- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $248.70 million.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $2.70 billion.
- The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE: COO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.96 per share on revenue of $645.00 million.
- Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
- Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $321.08 million.
- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $129.30 million.
- American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ: AOBC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $154.07 million.
