10 Stocks To Watch For December 4, 2018

Wall Street expects AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) to report quarterly earnings at $12.21 per share on revenue of $2.64 billion before the opening bell. AutoZone shares gained 1.9 percent to close at $824.46 on Monday.

Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $7.84 billion after the closing bell. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares gained 0.19 percent to $15.53 in after-hours trading.

Before the markets open, Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $700.91 million. Donaldson shares rose 1.14 percent to close at $56.68 on Monday.

RH (NYSE: RH) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and raised fourth quarter and FY18 guidance. RH shares climbed 19.29 percent to $147.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) to have earned $1.26 per share on revenue of $6.38 billion in the latest quarter. Dollar General will release earnings before the markets open. Dollar General shares rose 2.44 percent to $114.42 in after-hours trading.

