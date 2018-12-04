Earnings Scheduled For December 4, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $700.91 million.
- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $12.21 per share on revenue of $2.64 billion.
- HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.
- Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $385.69 million.
- Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $6.38 billion.
- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion.
- Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $205.40 million.
- GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $831.89 million.
- Christopher & Banks Corporation (NYSE: CBK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $100.37 million.
- Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $842.45 million.
- Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $768.20 million.
- Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $4.21 billion.
- EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $24.70 million.
- Secoo Holding Limited (NYSE: SECO) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $844.82 million.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $7.84 billion.
- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $69.56 million.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $265.38 million.
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $278.46 million.
- Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $163.08 million.
- Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.38 per share.
- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $58.65 million.
- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.4 per share on revenue of $60.25 million.
- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) is projected to post earnings for its first quarter.
- Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ: KEQU) is estimated to post earnings for its second quarter.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.