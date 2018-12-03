Earnings Scheduled For December 3, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $326.59 million.
- The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RMR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $62.32 million.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- RH (NYSE: RH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $632.18 million.
- Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $62.64 million.
- Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $44.14 million.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.