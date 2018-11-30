10 Stocks To Watch For November 30, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- PVH (NYSE: PVH) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company raised its FY18 earnings guidance. PVH shares dropped 6.81 percent to $102.30 in the after-hours trading session.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, but lowered its full-year profit outlook. GameStop shares tumbled 12.17 percent to $12.85 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $104.74 million before the opening bell. Destination XL shares gained 1.1 percent to $2.75 in after-hours trading.
- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised its FY19 guidance. VMware shares climbed 9.18 percent to $176.30 in after-hours trading.
- Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) reported upbeat results for its third quarter and lifted its sales forecast. Splunk shares climbed 4.3 percent to $106.00 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Analysts expect Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $99.10 million before the opening bell. Fang Holdings shares gained 1.74 percent to $1.75 in after-hours trading.
- Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE: VSLR) reported an 8 million share secondary offering. Vivint Solar shares dipped 10.29 percent to $6.28 in after-hours trading.
- HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded views. HP shares dropped 2.43 percent to close at $22.86 on Thursday.
- Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday. Ambarella shares jumped 13.19 percent to $38.20 in the after-hours trading session.
- Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) posted upbeat results for its third quarter on Thursday. Workday shares surged 9.53 percent to $159.14 in after-hours trading.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.