10 Stocks To Watch For November 30, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

PVH (NYSE: PVH) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company raised its FY18 earnings guidance. PVH shares dropped 6.81 percent to $102.30 in the after-hours trading session.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, but lowered its full-year profit outlook. GameStop shares tumbled 12.17 percent to $12.85 in the after-hours trading session.

Wall Street expects Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $104.74 million before the opening bell. Destination XL shares gained 1.1 percent to $2.75 in after-hours trading.

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised its FY19 guidance. VMware shares climbed 9.18 percent to $176.30 in after-hours trading.

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) reported upbeat results for its third quarter and lifted its sales forecast. Splunk shares climbed 4.3 percent to $106.00 in the after-hours trading session.

