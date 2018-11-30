Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For November 30, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2018 5:05am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $104.74 million.
  • Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $97.24 million.
  • Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $99.10 million.
  • Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
  • BRP Inc. (NASDAQ: DOOO) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE: NTZ) is estimated to post earnings for its third quarter.

