Earnings Scheduled For November 30, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $104.74 million.
- Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $97.24 million.
- Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $99.10 million.
- Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
- BRP Inc. (NASDAQ: DOOO) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE: NTZ) is estimated to post earnings for its third quarter.
