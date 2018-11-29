10 Stocks To Watch For November 29, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) to report quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $853.33 million before the opening bell. Abercrombie & Fitch shares dropped 2.28 percent to $16.73 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE: ANF) to report quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $853.33 million before the opening bell. Abercrombie & Fitch shares dropped 2.28 percent to $16.73 in pre-market trading. Analysts expect PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) to post quarterly earnings at $3.14 per share on revenue of $2.53 billion after the closing bell. PVH shares fell 0.01 percent to $110.90 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE: PVH) to post quarterly earnings at $3.14 per share on revenue of $2.53 billion after the closing bell. PVH shares fell 0.01 percent to $110.90 in pre-market trading. Before the markets open, Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $508.64 million. Express shares rose 3.35 percent to $7.40 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE: EXPR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $508.64 million. Express shares rose 3.35 percent to $7.40 in pre-market trading. La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and raised its quarterly dividend. La-Z-Boy shares jumped 9.57 percent to $31.95 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: LZB) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and raised its quarterly dividend. La-Z-Boy shares jumped 9.57 percent to $31.95 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) to have earned $1.15 per share on revenue of $5.56 billion in the latest quarter. Dollar Tree will release earnings before the markets open. Dollar Tree shares gained 1.83 percent to close at $83.32 on Wednesday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor