10 Stocks To Watch For November 29, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2018 5:18am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) to report quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $853.33 million before the opening bell. Abercrombie & Fitch shares dropped 2.28 percent to $16.73 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts expect PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) to post quarterly earnings at $3.14 per share on revenue of $2.53 billion after the closing bell. PVH shares fell 0.01 percent to $110.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Before the markets open, Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $508.64 million. Express shares rose 3.35 percent to $7.40 in pre-market trading.
  • La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and raised its quarterly dividend. La-Z-Boy shares jumped 9.57 percent to $31.95 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) to have earned $1.15 per share on revenue of $5.56 billion in the latest quarter. Dollar Tree will release earnings before the markets open. Dollar Tree shares gained 1.83 percent to close at $83.32 on Wednesday.

  • Wall Street expects HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $15.10 billion after the closing bell. HP shares gained 3.13 percent to close at $23.43 on Wednesday.
  • After the markets close, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $631.89 million. Palo Alto shares gained 0.09 percent to $176.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Tilly’s Inc (NYSE: TLYS) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company issued weak fourth-quarter earnings guidance. Tilly’s shares tumbled 11.53 percent to $13.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ: TECD) to report quarterly earnings at $2.17 per share on revenue of $8.92 billion before the opening bell. Tech Data shares climbed 3.01 percent to close at $73.68 on Wednesday.
  • After the closing bell, GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion. GameStop shares gained 0.93 percent to $15.15 in pre-market trading.

