Earnings Scheduled For November 29, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $5.56 billion.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $853.33 million.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $508.64 million.
- Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ: TECD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.17 per share on revenue of $8.92 billion.
- Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $360.2 million.
- American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $425.83 million.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $153.23 million.
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $6.86 billion.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $73.6 million.
- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $3.40 billion.
- Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $228.16 million.
- Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $37.67 million.
- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $3.14 per share on revenue of $2.53 billion.
- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $15.10 billion.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $631.89 million.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.
- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.
- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $74.54 million.
- Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $433.26 million.
- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $57.1 million.
- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $723.00 million.
- American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $28.59 million.
- Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DVMT) is estimated to post earnings for its third quarter.
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $295.19 million.
- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $58.35 million.
- New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE: NWY) is expected to post earnings for its third quarter.
- Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $76.32 million.
- Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS) is expected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $58.98 million.
- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) is expected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
