10 Stocks To Watch For November 28, 2018

Wall Street expects Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion before the opening bell. Tiffany shares gained 0.9 percent to $105.89 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $603.08 million after the closing bell. Guess? shares rose 0.93 percent to $21.50 in after-hours trading.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised full-year 2019 guidance. salesforce.com shares climbed 8.83 percent to $138.80 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $515.63 million. Chico's FAS shares gained 0.14 percent to close at $7.32 on Tuesday.

Analysts are expecting Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL) to have earned $1.06 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion in the latest quarter. Burlington will release earnings before the markets open. Burlington Stores shares gained 2.11 percent to $151.69 in after-hours trading.

