10 Stocks To Watch For November 28, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion before the opening bell. Tiffany shares gained 0.9 percent to $105.89 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $603.08 million after the closing bell. Guess? shares rose 0.93 percent to $21.50 in after-hours trading.
- salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised full-year 2019 guidance. salesforce.com shares climbed 8.83 percent to $138.80 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $515.63 million. Chico's FAS shares gained 0.14 percent to close at $7.32 on Tuesday.
- Analysts are expecting Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL) to have earned $1.06 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion in the latest quarter. Burlington will release earnings before the markets open. Burlington Stores shares gained 2.11 percent to $151.69 in after-hours trading.
- Gaming Partners International Corp. (NASDAQ: GPIC) agreed to be acquired by Angel Holdings for $110 million. Gaming Partners shares jumped 68.4 percent to $12.95 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the markets close, La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $434.04 million. La-Z-Boy shares dropped 0.71 percent to close at $28.15 on Tuesday.
- Analysts expect Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion before the opening bell. Dick's Sporting shares gained 2.37 percent to $37.19 in after-hours trading.
- Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) reported upbeat results for its first quarter on Tuesday. Nutanix shares surged 8.74 percent to $44.55 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.33 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion. Smucker shares rose 0.05 percent to $109.23 in after-hours trading.
