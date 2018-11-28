Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Stocks To Watch For November 28, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 28, 2018 4:01am   Comments
Share:
10 Stocks To Watch For November 28, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion before the opening bell. Tiffany shares gained 0.9 percent to $105.89 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $603.08 million after the closing bell. Guess? shares rose 0.93 percent to $21.50 in after-hours trading.
  • salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised full-year 2019 guidance. salesforce.com shares climbed 8.83 percent to $138.80 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $515.63 million. Chico's FAS shares gained 0.14 percent to close at $7.32 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts are expecting Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL) to have earned $1.06 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion in the latest quarter. Burlington will release earnings before the markets open. Burlington Stores shares gained 2.11 percent to $151.69 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Gaming Partners International Corp. (NASDAQ: GPIC) agreed to be acquired by Angel Holdings for $110 million. Gaming Partners shares jumped 68.4 percent to $12.95 in the after-hours trading session.
  • After the markets close, La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $434.04 million. La-Z-Boy shares dropped 0.71 percent to close at $28.15 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts expect Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion before the opening bell. Dick's Sporting shares gained 2.37 percent to $37.19 in after-hours trading.
  • Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) reported upbeat results for its first quarter on Tuesday. Nutanix shares surged 8.74 percent to $44.55 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the opening bell, J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.33 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion. Smucker shares rose 0.05 percent to $109.23 in after-hours trading.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CHS + BURL)

21 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Cowen: Kohl's, Target, Tiffany Are Top Holiday Retail Picks
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 2, 2018
Retail Picks: DA Davidson Bullish On PVH, TJX, Burlington, Canada Goose, Neutral On Lululemon
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Analyst: FANG Stocks Growth Fundamentals Remain Relatively Strong