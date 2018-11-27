7 Stocks To Watch For November 27, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.9 per share on revenue of $717.56 million before the opening bell. Cracker Barrel shares gained 0.85 percent to $176.50 in after-hours trading.

Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) reported downbeat results for its third quarter on Monday. Buckle shares dipped 7.09 percent to $19.40 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) to have earned $0.5 per share on revenue of $3.37 billion in the latest quarter. salesforce.com will release earnings after the markets close. salesforce.com shares declined 0.80 percent to $125.40 in after-hours trading.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) reported a $200 million common stock offering. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares dropped 6.47 percent to $18.20 in the after-hours trading session.

