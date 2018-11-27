Earnings Scheduled For November 27, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.9 per share on revenue of $717.56 million.
- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $217.28 million.
- Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $437.09 million.
- Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $364.58 million.
- KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE: KNOP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $55.78 million.
- The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $5.46 billion.
- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $107.66 million.
- LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $22.52 million.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
- Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YIN) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $3.37 billion.
- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $305.1 million.
- Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $31.73 million.
- Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE: CO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $39.36 million.
- BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $586.47 million.
- Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENTA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $511.87 million.
- Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ: ARCE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $15.21 million.
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
- GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) is projected to post quarterly loss at $2.46 per share on revenue of $5.48 million.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
- voxeljet AG (NYSE: VJET) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
