Earnings Scheduled For November 27, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 27, 2018 4:48am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.9 per share on revenue of $717.56 million.
  • Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $217.28 million.
  • Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $437.09 million.
  • Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $364.58 million.
  • KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE: KNOP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $55.78 million.
  • The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $5.46 billion.
  • Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $107.66 million.
  • LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $22.52 million.
  • Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
  • Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YIN) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $3.37 billion.
  • Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $305.1 million.
  • Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $31.73 million.
  • Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE: CO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $39.36 million.
  • BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $586.47 million.
  • Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENTA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $511.87 million.
  • Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ: ARCE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $15.21 million.
  • Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) is projected to post quarterly loss at $2.46 per share on revenue of $5.48 million.
  • Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
  • voxeljet AG (NYSE: VJET) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

