8 Stocks To Watch For November 21, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) to report quarterly earnings at $2.45 per share on revenue of $8.58 billion before the opening bell. Deere shares dropped 0.17 percent to $138.28 in after-hours trading.

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Tuesday. Foot Locker shares jumped 16.29 percent to $53.60 in the after-hours trading session.

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised FY18 guidance. BJs Wholesale shares surged 7.21 percent to $21.26 in the after-hours trading session.

Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: HTBX) reported an offering of common shares and warrants. However, no size of the offering was disclosed. Heat Biologics shares dipped 26.83 percent to $1.50 in after-hours trading.

