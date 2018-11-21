8 Stocks To Watch For November 21, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) to report quarterly earnings at $2.45 per share on revenue of $8.58 billion before the opening bell. Deere shares dropped 0.17 percent to $138.28 in after-hours trading.
- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Tuesday. Foot Locker shares jumped 16.29 percent to $53.60 in the after-hours trading session.
- BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised FY18 guidance. BJs Wholesale shares surged 7.21 percent to $21.26 in the after-hours trading session.
- Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: HTBX) reported an offering of common shares and warrants. However, no size of the offering was disclosed. Heat Biologics shares dipped 26.83 percent to $1.50 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) to have earned $0.19 per share on revenue of $169.75 million in the latest quarter. Daktronics will release earnings before the markets open. Daktronics shares gained 0.17 percent to $7.69 in after-hours trading.
- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and issued strong fourth quarter and FY19 earnings guidance. Autodesk shares climbed 8.74 percent to $133.80 in the after-hours trading session.
- Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and narrowed its FY18 earnings guidance. Gap shares dropped 1.42 percent to $24.31 in the after-hours trading session.
- Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. Caleres shares dipped 6.86 percent to $28.90 in the after-hours trading session.
