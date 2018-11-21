Earnings Scheduled For November 21, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.45 per share on revenue of $8.58 billion.
- Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $169.75 million.
- Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $158.02 million.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $188.32 million.
- AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share.
- Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: PTNR) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $614.20 million.
