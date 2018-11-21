Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For November 21, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 21, 2018 5:28am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For November 21, 2018

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.45 per share on revenue of $8.58 billion.
  • Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $169.75 million.
  • Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $158.02 million.
  • Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $188.32 million.
  • AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share.
  • Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: PTNR) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
  • Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $614.20 million.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALOT + BZUN)

Mid-Day Market Update: Smart & Final Stores Rises Following Strong Q3 Earnings; Remark Holdings Shares Drop
70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
54 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Alibaba Buyers Unimpressed By Record Singles Day Sales
25 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

5 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session