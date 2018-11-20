10 Stocks To Watch For November 20, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $17.34 billion before the opening bell. Lowe's shares fell 0.94 percent to $90.49 in pre-market trading.

Analysts expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) to post quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion after the closing bell. Foot Locker shares dropped 0.14 percent to $48.74 in pre-market trading.

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and issued strong second-quarter guidance. Intuit shares gained 2.89 percent to $205.00 in the pre-market trading session.

Before the markets open, Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $2.57 billion. Hormel Foods shares dropped 1.15 percent to close at $45.36 on Monday.

Analysts are expecting Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) to have earned $1.12 per share on revenue of $17.81 billion in the latest quarter. Target will release earnings before the markets open. Target shares gained 0.03 percent to $77.81 in pre-market trading.

