10 Stocks To Watch For November 20, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $17.34 billion before the opening bell. Lowe's shares fell 0.94 percent to $90.49 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) to post quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion after the closing bell. Foot Locker shares dropped 0.14 percent to $48.74 in pre-market trading.
- Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and issued strong second-quarter guidance. Intuit shares gained 2.89 percent to $205.00 in the pre-market trading session.
- Before the markets open, Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $2.57 billion. Hormel Foods shares dropped 1.15 percent to close at $45.36 on Monday.
- Analysts are expecting Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) to have earned $1.12 per share on revenue of $17.81 billion in the latest quarter. Target will release earnings before the markets open. Target shares gained 0.03 percent to $77.81 in pre-market trading.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. Urban Outfitters shares climbed 4.75 percent to $37.30 in the pre-market trading session.
- Before the opening bell, Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $4.36 billion. Kohl's shares gained 0.3 percent to $71.20 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $9.56 billion before the opening bell. Best Buy shares dropped 0.19 percent to $62.08 in pre-market trading.
- Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter and issued strong FY19 earnings guidance. Agilent shares surged 5.54 percent to $66.08 in the pre-market trading session.
- After the markets close, Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $4.00 billion. Gap shares declined 1.78 percent to close at $25.44 on Monday.
