Earnings Scheduled For November 20, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $9.56 billion.
- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $17.81 billion.
- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $2.57 billion.
- Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $4.36 billion.
- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $17.34 billion.
- Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $2.64 billion.
- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $7.35 billion.
- Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE: JEC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $4.27 billion.
- MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE: MMS) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.
- Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE: SFL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $115.29 million.
- New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE: NJR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $566.12 million.
- Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE: SDLP) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
- Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
- Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.
- The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $4.00 billion.
- BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $3.17 billion.
- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $640.79 million.
- Esterline Technologies Corporation (NYSE: ESL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $533.20 million.
- Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $459.28 million.
- The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $9.50 billion.
- Caleres, Inc. (NYSE: CAL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $765 million.
- Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $140.78 million.
- Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
- LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE: LTM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.71 billion.
- QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADA) is estimated to post earnings for its third quarter.
- 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) is expected to post earnings for its third quarter.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.