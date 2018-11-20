Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For November 20, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 20, 2018 4:12am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $9.56 billion.
  • Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $17.81 billion.
  • Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $2.57 billion.
  • Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $4.36 billion.
  • Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $17.34 billion.
  • Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $2.64 billion.
  • Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $7.35 billion.
  • Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE: JEC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $4.27 billion.
  • MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE: MMS) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.
  • Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE: SFL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $115.29 million.
  • New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE: NJR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $566.12 million.
  • Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE: SDLP) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
  • Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
  • Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
  • Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.
  • The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $4.00 billion.
  • BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $3.17 billion.
  • Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $640.79 million.
  • Esterline Technologies Corporation (NYSE: ESL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $533.20 million.
  • Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $459.28 million.
  • The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $9.50 billion.
  • Caleres, Inc. (NYSE: CAL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $765 million.
  • Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $140.78 million.
  • Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
  • LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE: LTM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.71 billion.
  • QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADA) is estimated to post earnings for its third quarter.
  • 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) is expected to post earnings for its third quarter.

