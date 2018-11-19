8 Stocks To Watch For November 19, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB) to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $803.67 million before the opening bell. Spectrum Brands shares fell 0.04 percent to $59.33 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) to have earned $0.15 per share on revenue of $2.71 billion in the latest quarter. L Brands will release earnings after the markets close. L Brands shares dropped 1.15 percent to close at $35.28 on Friday.
- Before the markets open, JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $15.32 billion. JD.com shares dropped 4.75 percent to close at $23.05 on Friday.
- HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE: HFC) disclosed a debt and common stock offering. However, no size of the offering was disclosed. HollyFrontier shares fell 0.59 percent to $63.46 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $969.05 million after the closing bell. Urban Outfitters shares dropped 2.47 percent to close at $37.04 on Friday.
- After the markets close, Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion. Agilent shares gained 0.39 percent to close at $64.99 on Friday.
- Wall Street expects Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $968.88 million after the closing bell. Intuit shares dropped 1.44 percent to close at $211.44 on Friday.
- After the closing bell, Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion. Beacon Roofing shares gained 0.11 percent to close at $27.62 on Friday.
