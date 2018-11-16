Summary:

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) took a beating on Friday, trading 19 percent in the afternoon session.

The devastation came after the company posted mixed earnings, as well as guidance that missed Wall Street expectations.

However, we expect a bounce in early December, after the stock is subjected to additional near-term pain.

Nvidia Corporation Stock Weekly Chart

The chipmaker reported earnings per share of $1.84 and total revenue of $3.18 billion, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 and $3.24 billion. With regards to guidance, management estimated $2.65-2.75 billion, below the average analyst estimate of $3.4 billion.

“We were clearly wrong on the stock, as we underestimated the magnitude of the channel inventory build in mid-range Gaming GPUs,” explained Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari. Goldman then removed Nvidia from its “conviction” list, though maintained a Buy rating with a new price target of $200.

In analyzing the market cycles for Nvidia, we can see that it continues to trade in the declining phase of its current cycle. The stock previously broke cycle support, around $239, which is the point at which it started the current cycle. We have had a negative outlook since then. Our current projection is for a decline to around $152, and then a bounce in December.

