7 Stocks To Watch For November 16, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $3.37 billion before the opening bell. Viacom shares rose 2.1 percent to $32.50 in after-hours trading.

