7 Stocks To Watch For November 16, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2018 4:37am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $3.37 billion before the opening bell. Viacom shares rose 2.1 percent to $32.50 in after-hours trading.
  • Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. However, the company issued weak first-quarter guidance. Applied Materials shares dropped 7.34 percent to $32.45 in after-hours trading.
  • NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported downbeat revenue for its third quarter and issued weak fourth-quarter guidance. Nvidia also raised its quarterly dividend from 15 cents a share to 16 cents and announced a $7-billion buyback. NVIDIA shares dipped 16.77 percent to $168.45 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) reported an offering of common stock. No size of the offering was disclosed. Contango shares dipped 12.95 percent to $3.90 in after-hours trading.

  • Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised its FY18 earnings guidance. Shoe Carnival shares jumped 14.4 percent to $42.43 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Thursday. The company also disclosed a partnership with Reliance Brands for India market. Williams-Sonoma shares tumbled 13.14 percent to $52.60 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO) disclosed a $200 million convertible senior notes offering. Gogo shares tumbled 10.96 percent to $5.85 in after-hours trading.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

