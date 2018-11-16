Earnings Scheduled For November 16, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $3.37 billion.
- Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (NYSE: NAO) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $96.52 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $150.00 thousand.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.