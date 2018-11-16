Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For November 16, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2018 4:19am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $3.37 billion.
  • Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (NYSE: NAO) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
  • Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $96.52 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $150.00 thousand.

