Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) reported quarterly earnings of $0.95 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.94 by 1.06 percent. This is a 10.47 percent increase over earnings of $0.86 per share from the same period last year. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.36 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.37 billion by 0.73 percent. This is a 4.70 percent increase over sales of $1.299 billion the same period last year.