Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Williams-Sonoma Q3 Adj. EPS $0.95 Beats $0.94 Estimate, Sales $1.36B Miss $1.37B Estimate

Benzinga Newdesk , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2018 4:19pm   Comments
Share:
Related WSM
Earnings Scheduled For November 15, 2018
10 Stocks To Watch For November 15, 2018
Williams-Sonoma beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) reported quarterly earnings of $0.95 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.94 by 1.06 percent. This is a 10.47 percent increase over earnings of $0.86 per share from the same period last year. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.36 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.37 billion by 0.73 percent. This is a 4.70 percent increase over sales of $1.299 billion the same period last year.

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WSM)

Earnings Scheduled For November 15, 2018
10 Stocks To Watch For November 15, 2018
5 Bullish Stocks For Tuesday's Trading
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Canada Goose Heats Up After Q2 Sales Beat: A Sell-Side Roundup