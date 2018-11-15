Earnings Scheduled For November 15, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $125.44 billion.
- Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.
- J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $2.81 billion.
- Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $459.68 million.
- Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $296.77 million.
- Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE: LXFT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $228.01 million.
- Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $352.72 million.
- Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $809.40 million.
- 58.com Inc. (NYSE: WUBA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $509.79 million.
- Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $235.35 million.
- Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ: PNTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $19.80 million.
- Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $72.71 million.
- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.87 per share on revenue of $195.84 million.
- Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $4.86 per share on revenue of $186.27 million.
- Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ: EARS) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.14 per share.
- Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.1 per share on revenue of $83.45 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $3.69 billion.
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $3.24 billion.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $4.00 billion.
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.
- Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $265.78 million.
- Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE: DLA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $96.11 million.
- Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $214.86 million.
- Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ: MATW) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $422.21 million.
- Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: POST) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.
- ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $232.18 million.
- Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $132.60 million.
- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $32.30 million.
- RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $49.67 million.
- Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: WAIR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $403.88 million.
- Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $383.77 million.
- America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) is expected to post earnings for its second quarter.
- Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $248.87 million.
- Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAYN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $118.03 million.
- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $12.49 million.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.