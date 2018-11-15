10 Stocks To Watch For November 15, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $125.44 billion before the opening bell. Walmart shares gained 0.36 percent to $101.90 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: WMT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $125.44 billion before the opening bell. Walmart shares gained 0.36 percent to $101.90 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) to post quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $3.69 billion after the closing bell. Nordstrom shares fell 0.16 percent to $61.00 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: JWN) to post quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $3.69 billion after the closing bell. Nordstrom shares fell 0.16 percent to $61.00 in after-hours trading. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Wednesday. Cisco shares climbed 4.96 percent to $46.53 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: CSCO) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Wednesday. Cisco shares climbed 4.96 percent to $46.53 in the after-hours trading session. Before the markets open, Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion. Berry Global shares fell 1.06 percent to close at $45.90 on Wednesday.

(NYSE: BERY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion. Berry Global shares fell 1.06 percent to close at $45.90 on Wednesday. Analysts are expecting NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) to have earned $1.71 per share on revenue of $3.24 billion in the latest quarter. NVIDIA will release earnings after the markets close. NVIDIA shares gained 0.28 percent to $197.75 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor