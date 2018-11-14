Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Stocks To Watch For November 14, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 14, 2018 5:02am   Comments
Share:
8 Stocks To Watch For November 14, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $5.41 billion before the opening bell. Macy's shares gained 0.59 percent to $36.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) to have earned $0.72 per share on revenue of $12.87 billion in the latest quarter. Cisco will release earnings after the markets close. Cisco shares gained 0.82 percent to $45.49 in after-hours trading.
  • Switch Inc (NYSE: SWCH) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Tuesday. The company reiterated FY18 sales guidance of $405-$408 million. Switch shares dipped 6.05 percent to $8.70 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion. Meritor shares gained 1.21 percent to $17.01 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Amyris Inc (NASDAQ: AMRS) reported a third-quarter loss of $0.63 per share on sales of $14.87 million. Amyris shares tumbled 32.2 percent to $4.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) to post quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion after the closing bell. NetApp shares rose 0.03 percent to close at $78.89 on Tuesday.
  • After the closing bell, Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SFS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion. Smart & Final Stores shares fell 0.62 percent to $5.12 in after-hours trading.
  • Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) reported a narrower-than-exo loss for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company announced it will reduce its headcount by 4 percent. Blue Apron shares dropped 3.28 percent to $1.18 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMRS + APRN)

Earnings Scheduled For November 14, 2018
10 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Amyris Q3 Earnings Outlook
Earnings Scheduled For November 13, 2018
48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Why Walmart's Jet.com Is Important For Blue Apron
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday