8 Stocks To Watch For November 14, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $5.41 billion before the opening bell. Macy's shares gained 0.59 percent to $36.00 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) to have earned $0.72 per share on revenue of $12.87 billion in the latest quarter. Cisco will release earnings after the markets close. Cisco shares gained 0.82 percent to $45.49 in after-hours trading.
- Switch Inc (NYSE: SWCH) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Tuesday. The company reiterated FY18 sales guidance of $405-$408 million. Switch shares dipped 6.05 percent to $8.70 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion. Meritor shares gained 1.21 percent to $17.01 in after-hours trading.
- Amyris Inc (NASDAQ: AMRS) reported a third-quarter loss of $0.63 per share on sales of $14.87 million. Amyris shares tumbled 32.2 percent to $4.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) to post quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion after the closing bell. NetApp shares rose 0.03 percent to close at $78.89 on Tuesday.
- After the closing bell, Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SFS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion. Smart & Final Stores shares fell 0.62 percent to $5.12 in after-hours trading.
- Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) reported a narrower-than-exo loss for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company announced it will reduce its headcount by 4 percent. Blue Apron shares dropped 3.28 percent to $1.18 in the after-hours trading session.
