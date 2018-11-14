8 Stocks To Watch For November 14, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $5.41 billion before the opening bell. Macy's shares gained 0.59 percent to $36.00 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) to have earned $0.72 per share on revenue of $12.87 billion in the latest quarter. Cisco will release earnings after the markets close. Cisco shares gained 0.82 percent to $45.49 in after-hours trading.

Switch Inc (NYSE: SWCH) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Tuesday. The company reiterated FY18 sales guidance of $405-$408 million. Switch shares dipped 6.05 percent to $8.70 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion. Meritor shares gained 1.21 percent to $17.01 in after-hours trading.

