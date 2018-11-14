Earnings Scheduled For November 14, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $5.41 billion.
- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
- Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE: CVIA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $612.95 million.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $269.90 million.
- Qiwi plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $63.71 million.
- Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: FVE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $338.62 million.
- Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $50.30 million.
- Athenex, Inc. (NYSE: ATNX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $16.09 million.
- Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE: ECC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $17.89 million.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $157.15 million.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $3.75 million.
- TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: TST) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $13.42 million.
- Medley Management Inc. (NYSE: MDLY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $17.00 million.
- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $8.70 million.
- SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $8.50 million.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $12.87 billion.
- Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SFS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.
- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.
- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $2.44 billion.
- Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $570.95 million.
- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $611.99 million.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NYSE: JAGX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $679.97 million.
- Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $6.81 million.
- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.3 per share on revenue of $23.76 million.
- Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $191.19 million.
- YogaWorks, Inc. (NASDAQ: YOGA) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $14.69 million.
- Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: GLAD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $12.01 million.
- GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH) is expected to post quarterly loss at $1.07 per share on revenue of $24.50 million.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $5.23 million.
- Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYDS) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $6.72 million.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.