8 Stocks To Watch For November 13, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $10.27 billion before the opening bell. Tyson shares fell 0.18 percent to $61.50 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) to post quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $449.90 million after the closing bell. Hillenbrand shares dropped 2.18 percent to close at $48.11 on Monday.

YY Inc (NASDAQ: YY) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Monday. YY shares climbed 2.83 percent to $62.80 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $747.32 million. Beazer Homes shares dropped 3.70 percent to close at $8.32 on Monday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

