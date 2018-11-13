8 Stocks To Watch For November 13, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $10.27 billion before the opening bell. Tyson shares fell 0.18 percent to $61.50 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) to post quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $449.90 million after the closing bell. Hillenbrand shares dropped 2.18 percent to close at $48.11 on Monday.
- YY Inc (NASDAQ: YY) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Monday. YY shares climbed 2.83 percent to $62.80 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $747.32 million. Beazer Homes shares dropped 3.70 percent to close at $8.32 on Monday.
- Analysts are expecting Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) to have earned $1.75 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion in the latest quarter. Advance Auto Parts will release earnings before the markets open. Advance Auto Parts shares gained 0.02 percent to $167.10 in after-hours trading.
- Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBS) reported third-quarter earnings of 0.08 per share, up from $(0.05) in the same quarter of last year. Sales came in at $4.861 million, up from $3.982 million year-over-year. Globus Maritime shares jumped 28.66 percent to $10.10 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $3.96 billion. Aramark shares fell 2.84 percent to close at $34.59 on Monday.
- Analysts expect Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $26.25 billion before the opening bell. Home Depot shares declined 3.53 percent to close at $179.43 on Monday.
