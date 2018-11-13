Earnings Scheduled For November 13, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion.
- Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $747.32 million.
- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $10.27 billion.
- The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $26.25 billion.
- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $555.85 million.
- Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $3.96 billion.
- CAE Inc. (NYSE: CAE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $611.18 million.
- Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: CHRA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $221.71 million.
- Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $216.68 million.
- GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.07 per share on revenue of $24.50 million.
- National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $375.61 million.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $74.50 million.
- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $61.75 million.
- GDS Holdings Limited (NYSE: GDS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $102.43 million.
- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $13.13 million.
- Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $138.61 million.
- Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ: MGIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $73.20 million.
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share.
- Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $449.90 million.
- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $152.32 million.
- Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $102.81 million.
- PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETQ) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $125.21 million.
- Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.
- Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $152.84 million.
- Ocean Rig UDW Inc. (NASDAQ: ORIG) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $71.15 million.
- Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $14.07 million.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $46.72 million.
- Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ: VREX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $192.10 million.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $10.12 million.
- Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ: PCOM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $89.15 million.
- Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $37.61 million.
- Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: NETS) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $117.07 million.
- Reed's, Inc. (NYSE: REED) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $10.25 million.
- Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $32.57 million.
- Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BURG) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $10.85 million.
- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.02 per share.
