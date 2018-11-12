8 Stocks To Watch For November 12, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Apptio Inc (NASDAQ: APTI) agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Vista Equity Partners for around $1.94 billion. Apptio shares dropped 3.34 percent to close at $24.85 on Friday.

Wall Street expects AECOM (NYSE: ACM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $5.25 billion before the opening bell. AECOM shares declined 2.27 percent to close at $32.72 on Friday.

Veritas Capital and Elliott Management will acquire athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ: ATHN) for $5.5 billion in cash, Reuters reported Sunday. athenahealth reported Q3 earnings of $1.08 per share on sales of $329.5 million. Athenahealth shares gained 3.03 percent to $124.00 in after-hours trading.

SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) announced plans to acquire Qualtrics International for $8 billion in cash. Qualtrics recently filed for a 20 million share initial public offering. SAP shares dropped 0.48 percent to $107.79 in the after-hours trading session.

