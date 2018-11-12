8 Stocks To Watch For November 12, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Apptio Inc (NASDAQ: APTI) agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Vista Equity Partners for around $1.94 billion. Apptio shares dropped 3.34 percent to close at $24.85 on Friday.
- Wall Street expects AECOM (NYSE: ACM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $5.25 billion before the opening bell. AECOM shares declined 2.27 percent to close at $32.72 on Friday.
- Veritas Capital and Elliott Management will acquire athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ: ATHN) for $5.5 billion in cash, Reuters reported Sunday. athenahealth reported Q3 earnings of $1.08 per share on sales of $329.5 million. Athenahealth shares gained 3.03 percent to $124.00 in after-hours trading.
- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) announced plans to acquire Qualtrics International for $8 billion in cash. Qualtrics recently filed for a 20 million share initial public offering. SAP shares dropped 0.48 percent to $107.79 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed views. Opko Health shares climbed 6.47 percent to $3.29 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) to post quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion after the closing bell. UGI shares dropped 0.38 percent to $55.82 in after-hours trading.
- NASCAR offered to acquire International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ: ISCA) for $42 per share. International Speedway shares surged 7.01 percent to $41.80 in the after-hours trading session.
- GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNC) reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter on Friday. GNC shares dipped 17.06 percent to $3.50 in after-hours trading.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.