Earnings Scheduled For November 12, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $5.25 billion.
- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $268.08 million.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $123.72 million.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.07 million.
- Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ: KMDA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $18.13 million.
- Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $25.73 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- YY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $576.86 million.
- AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $3.21 billion.
- UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $176.68 million.
- Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $37.72 million.
- Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $26.50 million.
- Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $54.51 million.
- Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NVGS) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $63.45 million.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $4.07 million.
- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $464.71 million.
- AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE: APU) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $469.91 million.
- Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSE: SMTS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $38.23 million.
- Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: CELP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $81.50 million.
- Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $212.92 million.
