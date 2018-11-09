Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Yelp Shares Lost Over A Quarter Of Their Value: Look For More Pain Ahead
Steve Miller , Askslim.com  
 
November 09, 2018 4:11pm   Comments
Share:
Related YELP
68 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Technology movers: Ubiquiti Networks leads gainers, while Yelp leads the losers (Seeking Alpha)

Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) got clobbered, trading 26.6% lower on Friday after posting mixed earnings and lowering its 2018 revenue guidance.

The online review company reported earnings per share of $0.17 and total revenue of $241 million, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 and $246 million. Management also lowered its annual guidance to $938-942 million, — below the consensus of $963 million.

COO Joseph Nachman explained that, “We don’t believe there are any external factors that fundamentally change Yelp’s position in the marketplace.” Rather, Nachman pointed to internal issues including the company’s own sales strategy that transitioned to shorter term contracts. The outcome is that the firm added zero net new advertisers.

In reviewing the market cycles for Yelp, things look bad. We can see the stock is clearly in the declining phase of its current cycle. Furthermore, it has broken down below the point at which it started this cycle. And finally, Yelp still has several weeks left in this cycle. Our target is $27 by early December, then we expect a bounce, followed by more problems into 2019.

Yelp Stock Chart with Weekly Bars

Related Links:

Analysts React To Yelp's Q3 Sales Miss, Guidance: Execution Missteps, Anemic Growth

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: InnerWorkings Falls After Q3 Results; BioLife Solutions Shares Surge

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Posted-In: contributor contributorsEarnings News Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

 

Related Articles (YELP)

68 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Analysts React To Yelp's Q3 Sales Miss, Guidance: Execution Missteps, Anemic Growth
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 9, 2018
34 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
8 Stocks To Watch For November 9, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Read This Before You Apply For That Store Credit Card