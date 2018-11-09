Earnings Scheduled For November 9, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $481.45 million.
- Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $4.11 billion.
- Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.4 per share on revenue of $639.60 million.
- Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBNT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $251.57 million.
- Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $181.48 million.
- Ferro Corporation (NYSE: FOE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $400.85 million.
- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BSTI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
- Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $119.48 million.
- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $752.84 million.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NYSE: MGI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $378.74 million.
- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $109.83 million.
- Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE: SUP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $345.33 million.
- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $293.09 million.
- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $279.79 million.
- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $240.06 million.
- Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $241.79 million.
- Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASUR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $24.84 million.
- The McClatchy Company (NYSE: MNI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.04 per share on revenue of $195.66 million.
- TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE: TCP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $133.61 million.
- Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $47.50 million.
- Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSE: UFAB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $44.27 million.
- UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UTSI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $40.50 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MRT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $17.82 million.
- athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $336.84 million.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NYSE: OPK) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $264.04 million.
