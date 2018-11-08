11 Stocks To Watch For November 8, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $33.65 billion before the opening bell. Cardinal Health shares rose 1.12 percent to $54.25 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: CAH) to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $33.65 billion before the opening bell. Cardinal Health shares rose 1.12 percent to $54.25 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) to post quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $13.73 billion after the closing bell. Disney shares gained 0.21 percent to close at $117.05 on Wednesday.

(NYSE: DIS) to post quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $13.73 billion after the closing bell. Disney shares gained 0.21 percent to close at $117.05 on Wednesday. Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. Tripadvisor shares jumped 8.47 percent to $62.99 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: TRIP) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. Tripadvisor shares jumped 8.47 percent to $62.99 in the after-hours trading session. Before the markets open, Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $8.26 billion. Johnson Controls shares gained 0.81 percent to $33.67 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: JCI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $8.26 billion. Johnson Controls shares gained 0.81 percent to $33.67 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) to have earned $0.59 per share on revenue of $2.60 billion in the latest quarter. Discovery will release earnings before the markets open. Discovery shares fell 0.63 percent to close at $33.08 on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ: DISCA) to have earned $0.59 per share on revenue of $2.60 billion in the latest quarter. Discovery will release earnings before the markets open. Discovery shares fell 0.63 percent to close at $33.08 on Wednesday. Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Wednesday. Fossil shares surged 10.36 percent to $22.80 in the after-hours trading session.

