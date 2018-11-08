Earnings Scheduled For November 8, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $2.60 billion.
- Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $33.65 billion.
- D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $4.57 billion.
- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $8.26 billion.
- Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
- Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HII) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.13 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.
- Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.72 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.
- Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.6 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.
- Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $965.11 million.
- Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $595.62 million.
- Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $3.43 billion.
- Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $2.73 billion.
- Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $9.71 billion.
- Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $721.50 million.
- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $246.40 million.
- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $799.22 million.
- Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE: LNG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $4.12 billion.
- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $502.63 million.
- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $588.85 million.
- Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ: LAMR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $421.29 million.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $696.31 million.
- OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $718.37 million.
- NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.1 per share on revenue of $4.93 billion.
- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $830.80 million.
- Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $2.99 billion.
- CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion.
- AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $5.49 billion.
- NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $3.18 billion.
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.
- Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE: WP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
- Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $675.16 million.
- CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion.
- TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $516.01 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $2.68 billion.
- CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $5.88 billion.
- The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $13.73 billion.
- Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $5 per share on revenue of $738.16 million.
- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $953.50 million.
- Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $352.18 million.
- Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.
- Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.
- Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $435.08 million.
- Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $427.70 million.
- ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ: ARRS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.
- ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICUI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $337.27 million.
- Amdocs Limited (NYSE: DOX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.
- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $669.60 million.
- Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: LGF-A) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $890.63 million.
- Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ: VRTU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $306.34 million.
- Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $410.31 million.
- Trinseo S.A. (NYSE: TSE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
- J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $306.49 million.
- The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $117.37 million.
- Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $472.40 million.
- Trinseo S.A. (NYSE: TSE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
- Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $245.49 million.
- Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $244.73 million.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.