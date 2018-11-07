12 Stocks To Watch For November 7, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) to report quarterly earnings at $4.26 per share on revenue of $13.98 billion before the opening bell. Humana shares fell 0.32 percent to $330.75 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) to post quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $5.53 billion after the closing bell. QUALCOMM shares fell 0.36 percent to $63.40 in after-hours trading.
- Before the markets open, Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion. Rockwell Automation shares rose 0.03 percent to $177.13 in after-hours trading.
- Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) reported upbeat results for its third quarter. The company raised FY18 sales guidance and reported a $200 million buyback. Etsy shares climbed 13.03 percent to $45.70 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) to have earned $0.67 per share on revenue of $3.40 billion in the latest quarter. DISH will release earnings before the markets open. DISH shares fell 1.56 percent to $31.00 in after-hours trading.
- After the closing bell, Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion. Wynn Resorts shares gained 0.06 percent to $109.75 in after-hours trading.
- TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ: TRUE) reported downbeat results for its third quarter. The company issued weak fourth quarter and FY18 sales guidance. TrueCar shares dropped 14.2 percent to $9.85 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOXA) to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $7.24 billion before the opening bell. Twenty-First Century Fox shares gained 0.62 percent to close at $47.16 on Tuesday.
- Analysts are expecting Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) to have earned $3.16 per share on revenue of $13.58 billion in the latest quarter. Prudential will release earnings after the markets close. Prudential shares rose 0.57 percent to close at $98.38 on Tuesday.
- Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company announced it is adding $120 million to its buyback plan. Wendys shares dropped 5.74 percent to $16.10 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE: KORS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.1 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion before the opening bell. Michael Kors shares gained 2.96 percent to $59.15 in after-hours trading.
- Before the opening bell, Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $601.69 million. Groupon shares gained 1.23 percent to $3.30 in after-hours trading.
