Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Stocks To Watch For November 7, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 07, 2018 4:01am   Comments
Share:
12 Stocks To Watch For November 7, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) to report quarterly earnings at $4.26 per share on revenue of $13.98 billion before the opening bell. Humana shares fell 0.32 percent to $330.75 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) to post quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $5.53 billion after the closing bell. QUALCOMM shares fell 0.36 percent to $63.40 in after-hours trading.
  • Before the markets open, Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion. Rockwell Automation shares rose 0.03 percent to $177.13 in after-hours trading.
  • Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) reported upbeat results for its third quarter. The company raised FY18 sales guidance and reported a $200 million buyback. Etsy shares climbed 13.03 percent to $45.70 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) to have earned $0.67 per share on revenue of $3.40 billion in the latest quarter. DISH will release earnings before the markets open. DISH shares fell 1.56 percent to $31.00 in after-hours trading.
  • After the closing bell, Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion. Wynn Resorts shares gained 0.06 percent to $109.75 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ: TRUE) reported downbeat results for its third quarter. The company issued weak fourth quarter and FY18 sales guidance. TrueCar shares dropped 14.2 percent to $9.85 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOXA) to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $7.24 billion before the opening bell. Twenty-First Century Fox shares gained 0.62 percent to close at $47.16 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts are expecting Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) to have earned $3.16 per share on revenue of $13.58 billion in the latest quarter. Prudential will release earnings after the markets close. Prudential shares rose 0.57 percent to close at $98.38 on Tuesday.
  • Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company announced it is adding $120 million to its buyback plan. Wendys shares dropped 5.74 percent to $16.10 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE: KORS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.1 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion before the opening bell. Michael Kors shares gained 2.96 percent to $59.15 in after-hours trading.
  • Before the opening bell, Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $601.69 million. Groupon shares gained 1.23 percent to $3.30 in after-hours trading.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DISH + ETSY)

Earnings Scheduled For November 7, 2018
10 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
DISH Network's Q3 Earnings Preview
Etsy's Q3 Earnings Preview
Earnings Scheduled For November 6, 2018
What You Need To Know About Dish Network's Dispute With HBO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday